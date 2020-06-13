Lawsuit: Southfield police officers used excessive force during arrest causing death of unborn baby

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman is suing the Southfield Police Department and three of its officers alleging that excessive force led her to lose her unborn baby.

According to the lawsuit, on Jan. 9 Crystal White, 38, of Southfield, was involved in a verbal altercation with her mother, sister and brother-in-law at her mother’s residence. Her sister called the Southfield police to report a domestic dispute.

White gathered her belongings and began packing her car when three Southfield officers, Officer J. Woodside, Officer M. Fair and Officer A. Rucinski, arrived on scene and accused her of being armed, according to the lawsuit.

White denied being armed and lifted her shirt to expose her waistline, according to the lawsuit. White reports that this is when Woodside lunged forward and punched her in the left side of her face.

When Woodside stepped back, Fair deployed his Taser and struck White in the abdomen, according to the lawsuit. White was 12 weeks pregnant at this time. The lawsuit said the officers forcibly handcuffed White.

According to the lawsuit, White’s baby died on Feb. 22. White’s lawyers are asking for an amount in excess of $75,000 for damages.

The lawsuit alleges that White’s injuries include the following:

Lacerations in and around mouth

Multiple loose/broken teeth

Bruising throughout entire body

Death of Baby White

Pain and suffering

Anxiety

Mental anguish

Humiliation and/or mortification

Present and future economic loss

Medical and hospital expenses

“The acts and/or omissions of Defendants Woodside, Fair, and Rucinski were willful, wanton, reckless, malicious, oppressive and/or done with a conscious reckless disregard for the constitutional rights of Crystal White," the lawsuit reads.

View the lawsuit below: