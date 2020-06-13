57ºF

Protest held after 38-year-old woman dies in holding cell in Harper Woods

Harper Woods mayor confronted at protest

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The family of Priscilla Slater, 38, was joined on Friday night by activists and elected officials to demand answers into how she died.

Slater was found unresponsive inside a holding cell on Wednesday in Harper Woods.

READ: 38-year-old woman dies in holding cell in Harper Woods; cause unknown

Slater was arrested on Tuesday after Harper Woods police said the man she was with fired 19 shots at the Parkcrest Motel.

READ: Detroit man charged after shots fired at Parkcrest Inn in Harper Woods

The protest began at 6 p.m. At one point, some people including Slater’s family confronted Harper Woods Mayor Ken Poynter.

Then, moments later, protesters saw the mayor’s wife tearing up a sign. That’s when the situation escalated.

Watch the video above for the full report.

