Protest held after 38-year-old woman dies in holding cell in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The family of Priscilla Slater, 38, was joined on Friday night by activists and elected officials to demand answers into how she died.

Slater was found unresponsive inside a holding cell on Wednesday in Harper Woods.

Slater was arrested on Tuesday after Harper Woods police said the man she was with fired 19 shots at the Parkcrest Motel.

The protest began at 6 p.m. At one point, some people including Slater’s family confronted Harper Woods Mayor Ken Poynter.

Then, moments later, protesters saw the mayor’s wife tearing up a sign. That’s when the situation escalated.

