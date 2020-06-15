Is it safe to start letting children play organized team sports in Michigan?

NOVI, Mich. – Parents across the state of Michigan are facing a very difficult decision: whether or not to allow their children to resume playing organized team sports as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decrease.

Youth sports are resuming in many communities around Metro Detroit, so Local 4 spoke with three fathers who help run programs for their children. They said they’re hearing from parents grappling with the decision.

Jack Janigian helps run the Novi Youth Baseball League, where team practices have opened up. Games are scheduled to begin in July.

Aaron Byrd runs a soccer training facility and said he has heard from parents on both sides of the argument.

Mark Neuenschwander, a father and baseball coach, has also been involved in important discussions.

Concerned parents should speak with coaches and organizers of their children’s league because they’ve likely given safety measures plenty of thought.

Despite the inherent risks of sports during the pandemic, they also have much to offer for children.

You can hear from Janigian, Byrd and Neuenschwander in Steve Garagiola’s full story above.