Henry Ford Museum to reopen in phases after COVID-19 shutdown

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Henry Ford Museum announced its reopening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after being closed to the public since March.

The museum will first open to members for a “preview weekend” on July 2-5, and then will reopen to the public on July 9.

Businesses across Michigan have been recently cleared to reopen with restrictions under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan as the state’s spread of COVID-19 slows.

Officials say the museum sites will reopen in phases, beginning by operating only from Thursday through Sunday with limited and timed visitation.

Hands-on activities will no longer be available at museum sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Patrons are required to wear masks to enter the museum, but will be able to remove them in certain areas if social distancing is observed.

The museum previously canceled their 2020 Summer Camps and laid off 1,400 employees due to the pandemic.

