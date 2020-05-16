Henry Ford Museum extends closures due to coronavirus pandemic

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn announced Friday that it will remain closed through June 28 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition to the museum closure the institution’s 2020 Summer Camps are also canceled. Officials say participants will receive full refunds. Those with questions can call 313-982-6001 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday or email ReservationCenter@thf.org.

Officials say a new task force has been established to develop a phased reopening plan for the museum that focuses on protecting public health and safety.

The museum has been closed since March and announced employee lay offs in April.

