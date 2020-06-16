Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 16, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 60,064 as of Monday, including 5,772 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s total represents an increase of 74 cases and two additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 59,990 confirmed cases and 5,770 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan has reported 44,964 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,300 as of Sunday.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan: