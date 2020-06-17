Metro Detroit gyms push for right to reopen

DETROIT – As Michigan continues to reopen slowly, gyms still remain closed.

Gyms are supposed to be among the last businesses to reopen. Spas, barber shops and restaurants are open, but gyms remain closed. Gym owners are asking “Why?”

The state has made the move to open gyms in Northern Michigan, but not in Metro Detroit.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has asked the state to green-light gyms reopening.,

Some gyms have opened despite the order. The Royal Oak Gym, located on Stephenson Highway, near 12 Mile Road, opened Monday and a gym in Brighton has been open for weeks.

Lifetime Gym members were notified that the gym will remain closed, but the pool is opening and that members still must play full price.

