Brighton gym opens despite Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Some businesses in Michigan have opened up, despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to remain closed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

READ: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28

A barber in Owosso was ticketed for doing so -- but a gym in Brighton has not been ticketed and likely will not be.

Gyms are supposed to be among the last businesses to reopen under Whitmer’s order. The Michigan Institute of Athletics in Brighton is challenging that order.

Gym owner James Gray is reopening. He’s doing it for financial reasons but also because he believes it’s the right thing to do.

“I don’t think we’ve put the virus into proper perspective,” Gray said. “What if the three of us six months from now look at the nation was destroyed in many ways. We put 40 million people out of work, the housing market collapses -- all of these things went down and the information was there but we weren’t really focusing on the right things.”

May 8, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,326; Death toll now at 4,393

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy isn’t convinced Whitmer’s order is legal and said he won’t enforce the order. It doesn’t matter to Gray because he said he’d stay open even if he gets fined.

READ: Michigan attorney general confirms Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders are enforceable

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it is reviewing potential enforcement action for any business not in compliance.

