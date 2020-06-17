Michigan education: The plan for summer school, returning in the fall

DETROIT – Some students in Michigan will be attending summer school this year and the plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) will look different for each district.

In Novi, the plan is to have two 10 day sessions that start on July 6th. In person and face to face learning, but it will look very different than last year. The cap was set to 300, when on a normal year it’s set to 550. Students will be required to wear masks.

In Detroit, there will be both virtual and face-to-face summer school lessons starting on July 13.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that the state is going to release a roadmap to get students back in the classroom by the fall.

Already, some districts are saying they can’t wait that long for guidance. Whitmer said she hopes to release an Executive Order and a document that they’re calling “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap.”

