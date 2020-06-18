Michigan Economic Development Corporation launches campaign to help Detroit businesses

DETROIT – Three months of lost revenue is enough to bring down any small business, and that’s especially true for restaurants, but now the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has come up with a plan to help Black-owned businesses.

Ivy’s Kitchen and Cocktails is one of the newest restaurants here on Detroit’s east side, right off Jefferson. They’ve been open for less than a year.

“2020 for me and the restaurant has literally been a pandemic,” said Nya Marshall with Ivy’s Kitchen and Cocktails.

The year has brought her a lot of ups and downs Marshall said.

“It’s been tough, it’s been challenging and the only good things that have come out of 2020 so far, during the pandemic we were able to give back to the community,” Marshall said.

Marshall said closing down for three months because of COVID-19 really hit the restaurant hard.

“The revenues are down 91.5%. March 15th, when COVID came around, we had not even been open 90 days.”

Marshall said although things are opening back up, she’s taking her time and doing curbside only, which is helping but she said there’s a much needed lifeline on the way.

“It’s dollar for dollar. They match every single dollar that I raise.”

Right now, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is initiating a crowdfunding campaign for 12 days, with local Detroit businesses. Marshall said she is one of them and the MEDC will match every dollar she raises.

“What that money is going to go to, primarily is assuring safety for my staff, assuring safety for my patrons and help us establish an outdoor café,” said Marshall.

For more information on how to help, visit this website.