Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends protections for consumers, grocery store employees

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-126 on Wednesday, extending safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Michigan has emerged as a national leader in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is more work to do to protect families from this virus. This executive order will help us continue to protect employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they are out in public so we can protect the heroes on the front lines of this crisis and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.”

The order continues through July 15 and extends the following:

Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.

