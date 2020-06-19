Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talks auto insurance changes

DETROIT – After more than four decades, Michiganders will now have a choice when it comes to how much personal injury protection, or PIP, they want.

READ: Michigan launches website to make sure drivers are prepared for auto insurance changes

It’s the medical coverage portion of your auto insurance that, up to now, had to be unlimited and the most expensive in the country.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan lobbied hard for insurance reform since Detroiters pay exorbitant premiums.

He did an hour long primer Thursday night on what to look for and ask for when calling your insurance agent.

WATCH: Detroit mayor walks through process of lowering auto insurance cost

“You have to act for yourself or it won’t change,” Duggan said.

You have options. You can keep your unlimited coverage if you want to. If you have a qualified employer health plan or Medicare you can opt out of the PIP entirely or you can choose reduced PIP levels of $500,000 or $250,000.

READ: Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Car insurance savings will be higher than required

Look at your insurance paperwork and become familiar with what you’re currently being charged for PIP and start calling around looking for quotes.

Do not expect to see an immediate reduction in your insurance July 2nd unless you call and change it.

READ: Michigan governor and state agency announce order requiring auto insurance refunds due to COVID-19