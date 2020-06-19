86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Saginaw resident arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material, using computer to commit crime

Jason Conrad Forster facing criminal charges

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Saginaw, Michigan, MSP, Michigan State Police, Jason Conrad Forster, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, child sexually abusive material, Abuse, Child Abuse
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAGINAW, Mich. – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Saginaw resident Jason Conrad Forster, 42, for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Forster was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated after officials learned Forster was in possession of child sexually abusive materials.

Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Forster was charged with four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Forster was arraigned in the 70th District Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: