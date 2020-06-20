2 wounded in shooting after altercation in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:50 a.m. a 35-year-old man and a woman, 36, were allegedly arguing when the man exited his vehicle and entered a home in the 19200 block of Mapleview Street. The woman fired shots at the house and struck two other people who were in the doorway. One of the individuals, a 29-year-old man, returned fire at the woman, who then fled the scene, officials said.

The 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were treated for graze wounds at the scene. Police say they recovered a weapon at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

