Detroit police seek to identify suspect in nonfatal shooting, carjacking

DETROIT – Police are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting and carjacking that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said it happened on Thursday at 9 a.m. A 38-year-old man was approached by a suspect in the 18000 block of Asbury Park. The suspect asked the victim to assist him with a boost for his vehicle and said that his vehicle was on Ferguson Street, according to police.

Both the victim and suspect entered the victim’s White 2004 Express Van and drove to the 16700 block of Ferguson. Police said that’s when the suspect shot the victim. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s van.

The victim was transported to a hospital by medics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313)596-2555 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

