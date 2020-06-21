82ºF

Local News

Tech Time: Clinicians employ teletherapy to meet with patients amid coronavirus pandemic

A virtual therapy alternative has proven vital for patients while isolating at home

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

DETROIT – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in March, clinicians had to find ways to continue working with their patients while preventing the spread of the virus.

A number of clinicians now hold teletherapy sessions, meeting with their patients online from the comfort of their homes. Therapists like Dr. Reg Williams of the University of Michigan say the virtual alternative has been a useful resource amid the pandemic, and may even remain a popular choice once the threat of the virus is gone.

About the Author: