Tech Time: Detroit teen talks fighting through COVID-19

Student's family members died from disease

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

DETROIT – Detroit Teen and Cass Technical High School student, Arika Harvey, talked about battling the coronavirus on Saturday’s segment of Tech Time.

In addition to fighting the disease Harvey had family members who died from it.

She is a part of SMASH Academy, one of the earliest STEM education programs created in the United States as a way to prepare students of color for STEM college studies.

