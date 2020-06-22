Detroit police address recent shootings, violence in city

DETROIT – Detroit police chief James Craig held a press conference on Monday afternoon to address several violent incidents in the city in recent weeks.

Chief Craig offered an update regarding the arrest of an individual wanted for the fatal shooting that occurred on May 29, citywide crime and the incident on Plainview Street where two children were injured during a shooting.

The live event is complete.

Three people were shot Sunday night including a father, a 9-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl on Plainview Avenue near 7 Mile and Evergreen roads. Police said an unknown gunman approached three people standing outside a home and started firing, hitting them. The gunman then took off running.

