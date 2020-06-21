1 killed, 11 injured during violent first weekend of Summer in Detroit

DETROIT – One person was killed and 11 others were injured in shootings during the first weekend of Summer in Detroit.

The 12 shootings do not include a double shooting that wounded two people Saturday morning or another shooting that involved a man and woman who were shot at a Detroit gathering Friday morning.

On Sunday, there was a double non-fatal shooting that happened at around 1:25 a.m. in the 7300 block of St. John in Detroit. Police say someone in an unknown vehicle allegedly drove by firing shots striking the two male victims ages 46 and 45 who were outside.

The second shooting Sunday took place at around 6:05 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cameron in Detroit. Police say the 35-year-old male victim was discovered shot in the area. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced Dead On Arrival. At this time no further information is available on the fatal shooting.

On Saturday there was a non-fatal shooting at around 10:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Livernois in Detroit. The shooting happened following a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a local restaurant where a 37-year-old woman was shot, according to police. The victim was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition. Police say the people wanted for the shooting include one black man and three black women.

A double non-fatal shooting happened Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. in the 19600 block of Lumpkin in Detroit.

Police say that during a dispute, the shooters fired shots striking the two victims. Both victims were hospitalized. The first victim, a 45-year-old man, was listed in serious condition. Police say the second victim an 18-year-old woman was listed in critical condition. The first person wanted by police is a black man in his 20s who weighs 200 pounds and was armed. Police describe the second wanted person as a black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing 175 pounds with dreadlocks and patchy facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and armed.

Then on Saturday at around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Puritan and Appoline four people were at a gathering when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing shots, striking the victims. The victims include two women ages 20 and 30 and two men ages 22 and 26. All four were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another non-fatal shooting on Saturday happened at around 10:42 p.m. in the 10000 block of Gratiot in Detroit. Police say the 38-year-old male victim was speaking with the shooter, when the shooter pulled out a weapon and started firing shots, striking the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. The shooter has been described as a black man between the age of 24 to 29.

The last shooting Saturday night took place at around 11:50 p.m in the 12000 block of Cheyenne in Detroit. The 37-year-old male victim spoke with some people in the neighborhood when one of them pulled out a weapon and fired a shot, striking the victim. Police say victim was hospitalized and as of Sunday listed in temporary serious condition. No description of the shooter was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.