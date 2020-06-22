Three people shot including 9-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl in Detroit

Three people were shot Sunday night including a 9-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl.

It happened on the Plainview near 7 Mile and Evergreen.

Police said an unknown gunman approached three people standing outside a home and started firing, hitting them. The person then took off running.

A 37-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl are in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police do not have a good description of the gunman at this time.

If you have any information, call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.