Canton Public Safety releases Fourth of July guidelines for fireworks

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Canton Public Safety Department released the guidelines for residents to remind them of the Michigan laws and the Canton Township ordinance associated with fireworks.

“Consumer fireworks are now readily available for purchase and have become a popular way to celebrate holidays, but use of them should not be taken lightly,” said Deputy Police Chief Craig Wilsher. “Consumers need to stay vigilant in strictly adhering to safety precaution recommendations, protecting themselves and those observing nearby.”

The state law and city ordinary are as follows:

The discharge of novelties, low-impact fireworks and consumer fireworks are permitted Monday, June 29 through Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Consumer fireworks shall not be ignited or discharged on public property, school property, church property, or property of another person without that organization’s or person’s written permission to use consumer fireworks on the premises. Minors shall be prohibited from possessing, using, igniting or discharging consumer fireworks. No person shall use low-impact or consumer fireworks while under the influence of alcoholic liquor or a controlled substance or both.

Unlawful use of fireworks can be reported to the Public Safety Department’s non-emergency line at 734/394- 5400, at the auto attendant dial 2, then 1. Emergency situations should be called in to 911. Violators are subject to a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of $1,000.