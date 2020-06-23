Churches call for peace after violent summer weekend in Detroit

DETROIT – It was a violent weekend in the city of Detroit, with four people killed and 25 others shot.

One violent incident happened on Plainview Street on Sunday night. Police said a father was setting off fireworks when someone walked up and started shooting.

The father, his 10-year-old daughter and another girl were shot. The father and his daughter are in critical condition. The other girl has been released from the hospital.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig addressed the violent weekend, saying that many of the shootings are being sparked by arguments. Craig said violent crime in the city is up 7.5 percent.

In response to the violent weekend, churches across the city are calling for 24 hours of peace.

Protesters stood along Woodward Avenue at West Grand Boulevard for 22 minutes. Twenty-two churches took part. Code 22 calls for 24 hours of peace in Detroit.

