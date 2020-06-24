1 dead, 2 stabbed during alleged ‘drug deal gone wrong’ in Port Huron Township, police say

PORT HURON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating what is believed to be a drug deal gone bad in Port Huron Charter Township early Wednesday morning.

One person is dead and two others suffered stab wounds during the incident, officials said.

Police say they responded to an assault around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 25th and Dixon streets and discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The Port Huron Charter Township man provided information regarding the assault to officers and was then transported to the hospital.

Port Huron police identified and stopped a vehicle in connection with the incident at about 4:30 a.m., officials said. Inside the vehicle police discovered a dead Mount Clemens teenager, 19, who appeared to suffer from a stab wound. A 21-year-old Washington Township man was also in the car and suffered from lacerations. He was transported to the hospital.

Police say three other passengers were transported to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center for questioning: a 19-year-old male from Roseville, an 18-year-old male from Burtchville Township and an 18-year-old female from Warren.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE: Local News