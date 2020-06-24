Hear from civil rights activist Martin Luther King III

DETROIT – Tuesday night marks 57 years since Martin Luther King Jr. marched the streets of Detroit and spoke about dreams of equality that we are still struggling to achieve.

Martin Luther King III is Dr. King’s oldest son and he was only 5 years old when his father was in Detroit for the “Walk to Freedom” march.

Decade’s later, he and his family continue to carry on their father’s dream.

Hear from Martin Luther King III in the video above.

Click here for more Spirit of Detroit: Fulfilling the Dream reports