64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Hear from civil rights activist Martin Luther King III

Tags: Martin Luther King III, Racial Injustice, News, Equality, Activism, Local, National, Martin Luther King, Detroit, Walk to Freedom

DETROIT – Tuesday night marks 57 years since Martin Luther King Jr. marched the streets of Detroit and spoke about dreams of equality that we are still struggling to achieve.

Martin Luther King III is Dr. King’s oldest son and he was only 5 years old when his father was in Detroit for the “Walk to Freedom” march.

Decade’s later, he and his family continue to carry on their father’s dream.

Hear from Martin Luther King III in the video above.

Click here for more Spirit of Detroit: Fulfilling the Dream reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.