Video appears to show young driver doing dangerous stunts in front of Detroit police cars

DETROIT – A video appearing to show a young driver doing dangerous stunts in front of Detroit police officers is under investigation by police.

The video was posted by the Instagram account, Detroit Drift City. It shows a young driving approaching what appears to be a Detroit police squad car to have a few words. Then it shows the driver doing donuts on Jefferson Avenue in front of the Great Lakes Water Authority for 30 seconds.

Later, an edited video appears to show three boys in the car chasing after what is presumably the same two squad cars.

There are a lot of questions about the video that still remain. What happened after the video ended? Police are investigating.

The manager of the Instagram account had no comment via email but did say they would willingly comply with any legal law enforcement request.

Watch the video above for the full report.