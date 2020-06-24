Vigil held for Pontiac mother killed in Ohio

PONTIAC, Mich. – Dozens gathered to remember a Pontiac woman who was killed shortly after she moved to Ohio.

McKenzie Butler’s body was discovered last weekend buried in a park in Lima, Ohio.

READ: Family of former Pontiac resident found buried in Ohio park shocked by tragedy

A vigil was held on Tuesday, and it intended to raise awareness about domestic violence. Butler was killed by a man her family said she was in a relationship with.

Earlier this month, Butler’s body was found buried in a park. Police have arrested her boyfriend, Melvin Booth, and charged him with murder.

Watch the video above for the full report

HOW TO HELP

The family started an online fundraiser to raise money as part of a college fund for McKenzie’s daughter Natalie.