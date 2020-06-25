Coronavirus testing site volunteers share reasons for stepping up

DETROIT – They are true front line heroes who come into contact with COVID-19 every single day.

Most of the people at the State Fairgrounds testing site in Detroit are volunteers who choose to be there to help.

June 25, 2020 update: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,306, Death toll now at 5,886

When coronavirus first became a problem in Michigan, a testing site was opened in March at the State Fairgrounds. The testing never would have been possible if it weren’t for the volunteers that stepped up.

