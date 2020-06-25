79ºF

Coronavirus testing site volunteers share reasons for stepping up

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

DETROIT – They are true front line heroes who come into contact with COVID-19 every single day.

Most of the people at the State Fairgrounds testing site in Detroit are volunteers who choose to be there to help.

When coronavirus first became a problem in Michigan, a testing site was opened in March at the State Fairgrounds. The testing never would have been possible if it weren’t for the volunteers that stepped up.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

