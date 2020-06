DETROIT – Police are investigating after shots a 27-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield roads.

According to authorities, police were already in the area when they heard gunshots and ran outside to find the gunman chasing the victim.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is in temporary serious condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing.

Police investigate reported shooting on June 25, 2020. (WDIV)

