LIVE STREAM: Detroit police chief to address video of officer driving through crowd at protest

DETROIT – Detroit police chief James Craig is holding a press conference on Monday to address an incident during a protest on Sunday night, where a police cruiser drove through a crowd.

Video from the scene captured a Detroit police SUV driving through a crowd, knocking several people to the ground. The video shows the police officer revving the engine, trying to get a protester off the vehicle before pressing on the gas and accelerating through the crowd.

One protester said the officer’s actions validate the protests and said the Detroit police “feels like they could do anything with impunity.”