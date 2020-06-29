Video captures Detroit police SUV drive through crowd of protesters

DETROIT – A violent confrontation happened Sunday night on Detroit’s southwest side.

Video from the scene captured a Detroit police SUV driving through a crowd, knocking several people to the ground. The video shows the police officer revving the engine, trying to get a protester off the vehicle before pressing on the gas and accelerating through the crowd.

One protester said the officer’s actions validate the protests and said the Detroit police “feels like they could do anything with impunity.”

“That’s why we march,” he said. “The police feel like their badge gives them the authority to do harm and damage under any circumstances.”

Detroit police said they have started an investigation and are looking into the incident.