Royal Oak church service hacked by person yelling racial slurs

Pastor says incident was 'eye-opening,'

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A church in the middle of Sunday service was interrupted by hackers yelling racial slurs.

It happened at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Royal Oak on Woodward Avenue. The church said it was holding its service through a Zoom call when someone who appeared to be wearing blackface broke in. The person interrupted the service and reportedly shouted racial slurs and white supremacist language.

The church’s pastor said they are in contact with Zoom to prevent this from happening again.

