Canton Farmers Market 2020 season: Vendors, staff required to wear masks

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Canton Farmers Market will be back Sunday, July 12 at Preservation Park (located at 500 N. Ridge Road in Canton Township) while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Organizers say COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. All vendors and farmers market staff will be required to wear face masks and market-goers are “strongly encouraged to don protective face-coverings.”

Organizers also say the market shopping area will be fenced off with only one entrance and exit, located off of Ridge Road. Hand sanitizer will be available at these locations. Market-goers are asked to follow the directional signage, as well as social distancing protocols.

With current Michigan gathering size limitations in place, market-goers may be asked to cue and wait before accessing the market grounds depending on crowd sizes. Please note that no cooking demonstrations, kids’ craft, or live music will be available. In addition, no food sampling will be allowed.

The Canton Farmers Market will be open each Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 25, 2020, and will feature a variety of local produce. Expected items for the first market include: beets, berries, broccoli, apples, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, eggplant and more.