Watch: Detroit police want people to follow these safety tips when using fireworks this holiday weekend

Many fireworks shows canceled due to COVID-19

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

What you need to know about firework safety for Fourth of July

DETROIT – Many public fireworks shows have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and because of that fireworks sales have seen an increase.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is approaching and the Detroit Police Department is sharing some safety tips for people who plan on setting off fireworks.

Police are urging people to keep consumer fireworks away from young children. They said consumer fireworks should be lit in a clear and open area. You are asked to wearing protective eye wear when lighting fireworks and follow the manufacturer instructions.

Police said people should only handle one firework at a time and keep a bucket full or water or a hose nearby. Never try to relight or tamper with a defective firework.

Click here for more firework safety tips

Police released the following video:

