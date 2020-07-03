Westland family reminds others to be safe with fireworks a year after 4-year-old girl suffered fractured skull

WESTLAND, Mich. – A year ago, just after the Fourth of July weekend, we covered the story of 3-year-old Lucy.

Lucy was 70 yards away from the fireworks being set off by a neighbor when one struck her. She was rushed to Motts Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan and required a stitch in her brain.

She suffered a fractured skull and her recovery has been long and difficult. Lucy spent more than a week in the pediatric ICU.

According to WalletHub, 67 percent of annual fireworks injuries happen with a month of the Fourth of July. In 2018, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated that 9,100 fireworks-related injuries were treated in the ER.

Now, in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some families might not want to watch fireworks display with others, but opt to light their own at home.

Marie Bukis is Lucy’s mother. She said Lucy is nearly 5 years old now and has made a full recovery. The Westland family is urging others to learn from their incident.

