88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

15-year-old boy shot outside Detroit home, police say

The boy is in stable condition, officials say

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Non Fatal Shooting, Detroit, Burt Road, Wayne County, Michigan, Local, News, Local News, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department
photo

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting on Detroit’s west side that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to police a 15-year-old boy was on the side of a house in the 19800 block of Burt Road when a dark colored Dodge Charger approached. Police say the passenger in the vehicle allegedly asked the boy a question and then fired a shot, striking him.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Police say the passenger and alleged shooter is described as a Black man standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a heavy build. No description of the driver was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: