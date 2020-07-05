Man injured after shots fired into Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – A man was injured when shots were fired into his home early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 4:15 a.m. a 30-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his body when an unknown suspect fired shots into the home in the 9300 block of Penrod Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at ‪313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

