Wayne County Public Health Division confirms 13 COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant

DETROIT – On Sunday the Wayne County Public Health Division confirmed a total of 13 cases of COVID-19 are connected to the Playhouse Club in Romulus. Of these 13 cases, 12 are employees or patrons of the club and one confirmed case was an employee of a Checkers restaurant in Romulus.

The county’s communicable disease team recently completed its case investigation and tracing for these confirmed cases. Those testing positive have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and until their next COVID-19 test shows no sign of the disease.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 65,533 as of Sunday morning, including 5,972 deaths, state officials report.

Anyone who visited or worked at the Playhouse Club between June 17 and July 1, or worked at or patronized the Romulus Checkers between June 27 and July 4, should contact the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078.

“It is imperative all people who visited these two establishments during the exposure window call and cooperate with our communicable disease team so that we can understand the extent of the outbreak,” said Carol Austerberry, Wayne County Public Health Officer.

Patrons of either establishment who were potentially exposed between these dates and are symptomatic or non-symptomatic are encouraged to call the Wayne County Health Division to report their contact, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and self-quarantine at home.

“We understand that during this holiday weekend it is difficult to refrain from gathering with friends and family,” said Austerberry. “But if you must, please follow some simple precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Stay six-feet apart, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands with soap and water frequently, and stay home if you are not feeling well.”

Other bars in Metro Detroit have reported cases of COVID-19 exposure. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shutting down indoor bar services throughout most of the state amid a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

For more information and updates on Wayne County’s COVID-19 response please visit www.waynecounty.com 734-287-7870.

