ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 6, 2020

We have disturbing news out of Redford Township this morning where a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother. The mother tells police her son woke up in the middle of the night, found the gun loaded in an unlocked closet, thought it was a toy and went to his sister’s bedroom where he accidentally shot her.

The girl, Karina Norwood, was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said the she was alert, conscious and listed in stable condition.

Karina’s mother said it’s a graze wound, and although the top of her head is split open. There is bleeding on her brain but her mother said she should be OK.

Reporter Nick Monacelli is gathering more information.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 65,876 as of Sunday afternoon.

No additional deaths were reported Sunday.

Sunday’s update represents an increase of 343 confirmed cases. Saturday’s total was 65,533 confirmed cases and 5,972 deaths. On Saturday the state reported a total of 52,841 recoveries.

The 7-day average last week jumped from 290 to 373 (it was 177 two weeks ago), so cases are rising.

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: