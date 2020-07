REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 5-year-old child was shot in the head early Monday morning in the 26500 block of Plymouth Road in Redford Township, police said.

The person who pulled the trigger is the child’s 4-year-old sibling, police said. Officers recovered a handgun from the scene of the shooting.

The 5-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said the victim is alert, conscious and listed in stable condition.

Parents are cooperating with police.

More: Redford Township news