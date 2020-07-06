How RV, camper sales are skyrocketing in Michigan

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Rental and sales teams for RVs and campers say they’ve never been busier than this year.

We visited General RV in Mount Clemens to learn why and how they’re dealing with the boost in demand. Interest in campers and RVs has jumped about 300 percent this year due to the pandemic. This actually has caused a shortage of available campers and RVs.

Clearly it’s because people are taking road trips instead of flying. The demand is for everything from small pop-up campers to massive RVs.

“My advice is call early,” said John Demick, of General RV. “If you want to do it next year, you want to do it in July, call me in January.”