Trenton mother holds out hope for teenage daughter’s safe return

TRENTON, Mich. – April Hall just wants her daughter to come home and will never stop looking for her.

Hall says her daughter, Amaria, was the type of person who had the ability to learn anything. She liked to play piano, volleyball and swim. Hall said an illness kept her daughter at home and she did online schooling.

Amaria Hall was last seen a year ago July 7 at her family’s home in the 2100 block of King Road in Trenton.

“She’s still out there,” Hall said. She believes her child was trafficked.

Detective Nathan Pew tells Local 4 they investigated reports Amaria was talking to people online including out of state. They involved the FBI and the Michigan State Police, but have found no evidence of human trafficking.

Pew said they received several tips about Amaria’s whereabouts but have no new leads. The department hopes someone sees her picture, remembers something and reports it to police.

Crime Stoppers also has a $7,500 reward for information leading to Amaria’s whereabouts.

“She’s out there, she’s a depression patient, a deeply depressed person out there without her medication,” Hall says.

Amaria suffers from migraines, anxiety and depression.

Det. Pew said she has not reached out to anyone, and if she is OK, they hope she lets someone know. Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts should call Trenton police at 734-676-3737.

April Hall is holding a tribute to her daughter Tuesday beginning 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall Courtyard on West Road before Jefferson.

