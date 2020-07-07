Chicago-based Portillo’s opening first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights will be the home of Michigan’s first Portillo’s, a Chicago-style fast casual restaurant.

The site for the upcoming Portillo’s restaurant is located on Hall Road, a busy restaurant corridor in Macomb County.

“We have had Portillo’s fans asking us to come to Michigan for years,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s. “We can’t wait to be a part of such a great, thriving community in Sterling Heights.”

Guests can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

The 7,900-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in the second half of 2021. It will feature seating for more than 180 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for more than 50 guests, and double drive-thru lanes. Once complete, the restaurant will be the first Portillo’s location to feature a garage-like environment.

“I used to have family in the Chicagoland area, and Portillo’s was always one of my favorite spots to visit,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “I’m beyond excited to now have one in my own backyard, and the fact that Sterling Heights was selected as Michigan’s first Portillo’s location is testament to the economic vibrancy of the M-59 Golden Corridor and our community as a whole. This new addition to the City’s great lineup of restaurants is sure to be a hit with our residents.”