Police seek missing 51-year-old Detroit man

Roger O'Hara was last seen near Tireman and Wyoming avenues on Monday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Roger O'Hara, 51, was last seen in Detroit on Monday, July 6, 2020. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to locate a 51-year-old man who went missing on Monday.

Officials say Roger O’Hara was last near Tireman and Wyoming avenues after walking away from his residence at around 3:08 p.m. in the 8000 block of Roselawn Street.

O’Hara is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he is in good physical condition but may suffer from mental complications.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

