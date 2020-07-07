79ºF

Local News

Protesters push to remove statue of George Custer in Monroe

Tim Pamplin

MONROE, Mich. – Protesters are pushing for the removal of the statue of General George Custer.

Across the country, statues have been removed. In Detroit, the bust of Christopher Columbus was removed from its pedestal.

“All of us feel like if this (the statue) is up then we have no justice, we have no peace at all, honestly. It feels like it’s a threat to us, honestly. Like, why is this up, praising this guy when we have no justice for our colors,” said one Monroe woman.

