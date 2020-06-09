Petition started to remove Monroe statue of General Custer

MONROE, Mich. – Dozens of people are saying it’s beyond time for the statue of Civil War commander General Armstrong Custer in Monroe to finally come down.

“All of us feel like if this is up then we have no justice, we have no peace at all, honestly. It feels like it’s a threat to us, honestly. Like, why is this up, praising this guy when we have no justice for our colors,” said one Monroe woman.

She’s not the only one who feels that way. An online petition has bee started proposing the statue’s removal and so far it’s received thousands of signatures.

“We should have justice for ourselves. If we don’t feel like this needs to be up then all of us as a community should be able to come together. Everybody deserves Justice. Everybody deserves peace. Everyone deserves equality. Until we have all that, we will not have no peace. No justice, no peace,” Ariana Baez said.

But only time will tell in a world that’s ever-changing, especially in the year 2020.

“We out here fighting for our people, you know? Custer, that gotta come down,” a woman said.

Local 4 reached out to city officials to see where they stand on the monument. By the time of this article’s publication no one from their offices have returned calls.

