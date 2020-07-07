Veterinarians see spike in dangerous parvovirus as pet owners fall behind on vaccines

DETROIT – There have been several ripple effects across Michigan and the globe due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The health of pets could also be suffering as pet owners fall behind with their pet vaccinations. Veterinarians said they’re seeing a spike in an illness that can be deadly.

Blu Pearl Veterinarian has 90 pet hospitals in 26 states, including Michigan is reporting a rise in canine parvovirus cases. Parvo can be deadly for dogs and puppies.

As people make choices of where and where not to go, some humans are dangerously staying away from routine medical care -- and many pet owners are also staying away from routine medical care for their dogs.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvo is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk.

The virus impacts the dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments and people. The virus can contaminate kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars, leashes and the hands and clothing of people who handled an infected dog.

There is no medication that can kill the virus. Veterinarians are able to give support to the infected dog in order to help the dogs immune system fight off the virus. Click here to read more from the AVMA.

