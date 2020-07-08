Heartbroken Detroit family wants answers after 21-year-old fatally shot

DETROIT – A heartbroken Detroit family said their 21-year-old son was the unintended target of a fatal shooting.

Brandon Gray leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. He was at a party with dozens of others last weekend when he was shot and killed.

“You can’t say you love someone enough,” Brandon Gray’s sister, Brianna Gray, said.

Brandon Gray was shot and killed at a house party on Detroit’s east side on Sunday morning.

The family said about 50 people were hanging out near Mack and Baldwin. They said Brandon Gray’s friend got into an argument with the person hosting the party and opened fire.

“He pulled out the gun, pointed at everyone and ended up shooting five people and this is what he’s doing,” Brandon Gray’s father, Tyree Gray, said.

Tyree Gray is a father of 14, and is in disbelief he lost his on to senseless gun violence.

The family said Brandon Gray shouldn’t have been at the party during a pandemic. But they also said he didn’t deserve to be shot in the heart. They said Brandon Gray died at the scene.

“He shouldn’t have been there, but that’s Brandon’s lifestyle,” Brianna Gray said. “If you’re going to go out, shouldn’t be hanging out with a crowd of 45 for sure.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

“All you can do is reminisce and cry, that’s the only legit feeling you can only have,” Brianna Gray said.

Detroit police said the shooter was arrested and is expected to be charged later this week.

Click here for more local crime reports