List: Detroit cooling centers open this week amid heat wave

DETROIT – Michigan has been recently experiencing a heat wave -- and the temperatures can become dangerous in the next few days.

An excessive heat watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening across the state.

It is important to find relief from the heat, even briefly, over the next few days. Heat illnesses are often cumulative, meaning they build up over time. The more cooldown time you have, the more you can reset that clock.

For those without shelter or air conditioning, cooling centers are open to help people escape the heat.

The following Detroit cooling centers will be open between noon and 8 p.m. through Thursday this week:

