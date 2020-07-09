ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 9, 2020

Live today: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
- The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Detroit Region is now considered “medium-high risk” as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase throughout the state.
“The Detroit Region has increased to the medium-high risk level based on case rate and percent positivity increases over three weeks,” the state says on its MI Safe Start map.
The seven-day rolling average of cases in the Detroit Region has risen to 22 per million population, which warrants medium-high risk. The 3% positive test rate is not yet at the medium-high risk level.
Even with a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, the state’s hospitalization trend remains flat. In fact, on Wednesday the state reported its lowest number of critical COVID-19 patients since March -- 174 critical care patients. Ventilator usage is below 100.
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 22:
- June 22 -- 179 new cases
- June 23 -- 221 new cases
- June 24 -- 323 new cases
- June 25 -- 353 new cases
- June 26 -- 389 new cases
- June 27 -- 314 new cases
- June 28 -- 252 new cases
- June 29 -- 236 new cases
- June 30 -- 373 new cases
- July 1 -- 262 new cases
- July 2 -- 543 new cases
- July 3 -- 460 new cases
- July 4 -- 398 new cases
- July 5 -- 343 new cases
- July 6 -- 295 new cases
- July 7 -- 456 new cases
- July 8 -- 610 new cases
