ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 9, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

You can watch live here.

The Detroit Region is now considered “medium-high risk” as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase throughout the state.

“The Detroit Region has increased to the medium-high risk level based on case rate and percent positivity increases over three weeks,” the state says on its MI Safe Start map.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in the Detroit Region has risen to 22 per million population, which warrants medium-high risk. The 3% positive test rate is not yet at the medium-high risk level.

Even with a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, the state’s hospitalization trend remains flat. In fact, on Wednesday the state reported its lowest number of critical COVID-19 patients since March -- 174 critical care patients. Ventilator usage is below 100.

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 22: