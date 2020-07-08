86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Help Me Hank

Court battle over toxic ooze site in Metro Detroit turns heated

Gary Sayers in another legal battle after getting out of prison

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Consumer, Toxic Ooze, Green Ooze, Madison Heights, Wayne County, Oakland County, Gary Sayers, Crime, Local, Contamination, Environment

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich.Gary Sayers, the owner of the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights, is in a legal battle over the possible demolition of the property.

The city wants the building demolished, but Sayers has been fighting it every step of the way.

Sayers’ and his attorney have been fighting the city in hopes of preventing his building being demolished. City attorneys argued Wednesday the site is a danger and it’s all because of Sayers.

MORE: Photos, records show Madison Heights building at center of toxic ooze case has been unsafe for years

Sayers’ attorney asked the judge to block the demolition and said time isn’t an issue because so much environmental work needs to be done on the site anyway.

The judge sided with the prosecutor, but legal experts predict Sayers will try to stall as long as possible.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: