Court battle over toxic ooze site in Metro Detroit turns heated

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Gary Sayers, the owner of the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights, is in a legal battle over the possible demolition of the property.

The city wants the building demolished, but Sayers has been fighting it every step of the way.

Sayers’ and his attorney have been fighting the city in hopes of preventing his building being demolished. City attorneys argued Wednesday the site is a danger and it’s all because of Sayers.

Sayers’ attorney asked the judge to block the demolition and said time isn’t an issue because so much environmental work needs to be done on the site anyway.

The judge sided with the prosecutor, but legal experts predict Sayers will try to stall as long as possible.